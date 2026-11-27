FRANKFURT, Nov 27 : German business software company SAP is preparing to cut a sizeable number of jobs, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The works council has not yet been informed about the plans, said one of the sources.

Bloomberg News reported late on Thursday that SAP is considering cutting at least 10,000 jobs in an AI-driven restructuring, citing people familiar with the matter.

CEO Christian Klein and Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam indicated at investor events in recent weeks that a reduction of the group's workforce of more than 110,000 was on the cards.

In early 2024, the group said it would review 8,000 jobs but cutbacks in slow-growing businesses have since been offset by new hires in more dynamics areas.

Recent moves have pointed to a more cost-conscious approach. An SAP executive told Reuters last month the company was replacing some expensive AI models powering its products with cheaper alternatives.