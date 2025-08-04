Logo
Logo

Business

Satellite firm SES wins $90 million contract to support US Army
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Satellite firm SES wins $90 million contract to support US Army

Satellite firm SES wins $90 million contract to support US Army

Satellite model is placed on SES logo in this picture illustration taken April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

04 Aug 2025 10:09PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SES has won an $89.6 million contract to provide its commercial satellite communications (COMSATCOM) services to the U.S. army, the European satellite company said on Monday.

Its SES Space & Defense subsidiary has been awarded the five-year deal, the company said. It will supply its strategic transport and communications network to Combat Service Support, Department of Defense (DoD) programmes, as well as additional U.S. government agencies.

In May this year, the European group was selected by the U.S. DoD to deliver space-based network for improved data transmission.

In July, it announced a partnership with the government of Luxembourg to develop and launch a new defence satellite.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement