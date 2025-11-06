Saudi Arabia cuts December oil prices for Asia as OPEC+ boosts output

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, has sharply reduced the prices of its crude for Asian buyers in December, responding to a well-supplied market as OPEC+ producers ramp up production.
State oil giant Aramco said Saudi Arabia set its December official selling price at $1 per barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, marking the first price reduction after keeping rates unchanged in November.
The December prices for other grades - Arab Medium and Arab Heavy - fell by $1.40 each to five cents and 10 cents a barrel, while that for Arab Extra Light dropped by $1.20 to $1.30 a barrel, the document said.
The pricing decision came shortly after OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to a modest oil output increase for December, followed by a pause in production hikes during the first quarter of next year. The producers' alliance opted to moderate its push to reclaim market share amid growing concerns over a potential global supply glut.
OPEC+ has raised output targets by around 2.9 million barrels per day, or about 2.7 per cent of global supply, since April, but slowed the pace from October amid predictions of a looming oversupply.
The price cuts are within market expectations, according to a Reuters survey.
Below are Saudi prices for December in dollars per barrel.
Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai
average:
December November CHANGE
SUPER LIGHT $2.35 $3.55 -$1.20
EXTRA LIGHT $1.30 $2.50 -$1.20
LIGHT $1.00 $2.20 -$1.20
MEDIUM $0.05 $1.45 -$1.40
HEAVY -$1.30 $0.10 -$1.40
Prices at Ras Tanura destined for United States are set against ASCI:
December November CHANGE
EXTRA LIGHT $5.15 $5.65 -$0.50
LIGHT $3.20 $3.70 -$0.50
MEDIUM $2.90 $3.40 -$0.50
HEAVY $2.25 $2.75 -$0.50
Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set against ICE Brent:
December November CHANGE
EXTRA LIGHT $2.95 $2.95 $0.00
LIGHT $1.35 $1.35 $0.00
MEDIUM $0.55 $0.55 $0.00
HEAVY -$1.85 -$1.85 $0.00
Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the Mediterranean are set
against ICE Brent:
December November CHANGE
EXTRA LIGHT $2.85 $2.85 $0.00
LIGHT $1.15 $1.15 $0.00
MEDIUM $0.55 $0.55 $0.00
HEAVY -$2.15 -$2.15 $0.00