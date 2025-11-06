Logo
Saudi Arabia cuts December oil prices for Asia as OPEC+ boosts output
General view of Aramco's oil field in the Empty Quarter, Shaybah, Saudi Arabia, January 12, 2024. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

06 Nov 2025 09:42AM
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, has sharply reduced the prices of its crude for Asian buyers in December, responding to a well-supplied market as OPEC+ producers ramp up production.

State oil giant Aramco said Saudi Arabia set its December official selling price at $1 per barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, marking the first price reduction after keeping rates unchanged in November.

The December prices for other grades - Arab Medium and Arab Heavy - fell by $1.40 each to five cents and 10 cents a barrel, while that for Arab Extra Light dropped by $1.20 to $1.30 a barrel, the document said.

The pricing decision came shortly after OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to a modest oil output increase for December, followed by a pause in production hikes during the first quarter of next year. The producers' alliance opted to moderate its push to reclaim market share amid growing concerns over a potential global supply glut.

OPEC+ has raised output targets by around 2.9 million barrels per day, or about 2.7 per cent of global supply, since April, but slowed the pace from October amid predictions of a looming oversupply.

The price cuts are within market expectations, according to a Reuters survey.

Below are Saudi prices for December in dollars per barrel.

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai

average:

December November CHANGE

SUPER LIGHT $2.35 $3.55 -$1.20

EXTRA LIGHT $1.30 $2.50 -$1.20

LIGHT $1.00 $2.20 -$1.20

MEDIUM $0.05 $1.45 -$1.40

HEAVY -$1.30 $0.10 -$1.40

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for United States are set against ASCI:

December November CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT $5.15 $5.65 -$0.50

LIGHT $3.20 $3.70 -$0.50

MEDIUM $2.90 $3.40 -$0.50

HEAVY $2.25 $2.75 -$0.50

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set against ICE Brent:

December November CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT $2.95 $2.95 $0.00

LIGHT $1.35 $1.35 $0.00

MEDIUM $0.55 $0.55 $0.00

HEAVY -$1.85 -$1.85 $0.00

Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the Mediterranean are set

against ICE Brent:

December November CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT $2.85 $2.85 $0.00

LIGHT $1.15 $1.15 $0.00

MEDIUM $0.55 $0.55 $0.00

HEAVY -$2.15 -$2.15 $0.00

Source: Reuters
