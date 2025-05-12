Logo
Saudi Arabia launches company to develop artificial intelligence under PIF
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (not pictured) at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

12 May 2025 07:29PM (Updated: 12 May 2025 07:54PM)
DUBAI :Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a new company under the Public Investment Fund (PIF) named "Humain" to develop and manage artificial intelligence technologies, the state news agency reported on Monday.

Chaired by the crown prince, Humain will provide a comprehensive range of AI services, products, and tools, including next-generation data centers, AI infrastructure, cloud capabilities and advanced AI models and solutions.

The company will also offer one of the world's most powerful multimodal Arabic large language models (LLMs), the state news agency reported.

Saudi Arabia has expressed its ambition to establish itself as a global centre for data and AI.

Source: Reuters
