Saudi Arabia's Humain partners with Nvidia on AI goals as Trump visits

U.S. chip company Nvidia and Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund-owned AI startup Humain announced a partnership on Tuesday as part of the kingdom's plans to develop artificial intelligence and strengthen cloud computing infrastructure with the help of foreign investment.

The announcement coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's Gulf tour, where he signed a strategic economic agreement with Saudi Arabia as the oil power rolled out the red carpet for him at the start of a visit aimed at drumming up trillions of dollars in investments.

Saudi Arabia, which is seeking to make its economy less dependent on oil revenue, aims to position itself as a hub for AI and a leading centre for AI activity outside the United States.

"AI, like electricity and internet, is essential infrastructure for every nation," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday launched Humain, a company to develop and manage AI technologies in Saudi Arabia.

The two companies said they will leverage Nvidia's platforms to establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader in AI, GPU cloud computing and digital transformation.

In a joint statement, the parties said they will build AI factories with up to 500 megawatts of capacity that will include "several hundred thousand" of Nvidia's most advanced GPUs over five years.

Chaired by bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto leader, Humain will operate under the Public Investment Fund, and offer AI services and products, including data centres, AI infrastructure, cloud capabilities and advanced AI models.

"In building an AI company, you need the foundation and the infrastructure," Humain CEO Tareq Amin said on stage from Riyadh on Tuesday. "It's a really, really big initiative for the kingdom."