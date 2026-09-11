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Saudi wealth fund weighs EA-Savvy merger, Bloomberg News reports
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Saudi wealth fund weighs EA-Savvy merger, Bloomberg News reports

Saudi wealth fund weighs EA-Savvy merger, Bloomberg News reports

Electronic Arts logo is seen in this illustration taken September 30, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

11 Sep 2026 12:43AM
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Sept 10 : Saudi Arabia's wealth fund is considering merging Electronic Arts with Savvy Games to create a gaming giant, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The merger of the two companies, both controlled by the Public Investment Fund, would create a gaming behemoth spanning franchises, including EA Sports FC, Battlefield and The Sims, and Savvy-owned mobile hits such as Monopoly Go! and Pokemon GO.

PIF had acquired EA through a consortium for roughly $55 billion last month and taken the videogame publisher private.

A final decision on the two companies' merger has not been reached and a deal is unlikely to happen until Savvy completes its $6-billion acquisition of Chinese mobile gaming business Moonton, the report added.

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Electronic Arts and Savvy Games did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Saudi PIF declined to comment.

Any combination, however, could face antitrust scrutiny as regulators have taken a close look at large gaming-sector transactions in recent years, including Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The deliberations come as the gaming industry grapples with a post-pandemic slowdown, cost cuts and layoffs, while companies pursue scale and durable recurring revenue.

Savvy's CEO Brian Ward stepped down last week after overseeing the Saudi-backed group's global investment and acquisition push. 

Source: Reuters
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