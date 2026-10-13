Logo
Logo

Business

Scaleway to open Nvidia-powered computing site in Copenhagen
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Scaleway to open Nvidia-powered computing site in Copenhagen

Scaleway to open Nvidia-powered computing site in Copenhagen

FILE PHOTO: Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Oct 2026 07:17PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 13 : French cloud provider Scaleway said on Tuesday it would open a new AI computing site in Copenhagen, running on chips from Nvidia.

It is the company's second expansion announcement of the day, after it said it would build an AMD-powered supercomputer in Sweden. The moves will boost Scaleway's computing capacity in northern Europe, targeting European businesses that want their AI work hosted under EU law.

"Access to high-performance computing for AI is becoming a strategic priority for European organizations," Scaleway CEO Damien Lucas said in a statement.

The machines will use the Nvidia HGX B300 system built around Nvidia's latest-generation AI chips. Scaleway said Copenhagen was chosen for its tech sector, low-carbon electricity and cool climate which cuts the energy needed for cooling.

Scaleway already serves Danish customers, including the City of Copenhagen and AI firm Corti, it said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement