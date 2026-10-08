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Securitize launches blockchain-based stocks
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Securitize launches blockchain-based stocks

Securitize launches blockchain-based stocks

FILE PHOTO: A specialist trader is reflected on his screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File photo

08 Oct 2026 09:19PM (Updated: 09 Oct 2026 02:36AM)
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Oct 8 : Digital asset company Securitize is launching blockchain-based tokenized stock trading in major listed companies like Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft, with tokens backed by underlying shares, the company said on Thursday.

• Securitize will initially launch its tokenized stocks on the solana blockchain.

• The company said it expects its tokenized stocks will also trade on NYSE's forthcoming round-the-clock trading venue, as well as a planned trading venue developed by crypto exchange OKX and Intercontinental Exchange.

• Securitize Stocks preserve investor rights and economic benefits associated with owning a company's shares, Securitize said.

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• The stock products will be available to eligible investors in the US, European Union and other permitted jurisdictions.

• Securitize Stocks will initially be available to trade during extended trading hours, with plans to offer 24/7 availability in the future.

• The crypto industry says tokenizing securities could revolutionize markets by allowing shares to be traded 24/7 and settled instantly, boosting liquidity and reducing transaction costs.

• Although many tokenized stock products overseas are marketed like stocks, they rarely offer the same rights, disclosures and protections as traditional equities.

Source: Reuters
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