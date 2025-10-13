Sentiment steadies after Trump cools rhetoric on China trade, gold at record highs 

LONDON: World markets found steadier ground on Monday (Oct 13) after being whipsawed by broadsides in the US-China trade war, while gold hit new record highs in a sign that uncertainty remained high.

While US President Donald Trump had threatened 100 per cent tariffs on China from Nov 1 and Beijing threatened countermeasures, he sounded more conciliatory on Sunday, posting that everything would be fine and the US did not want to "hurt" China.

European shares opened higher, while US stock futures also firmed, although trading was subdued by a holiday in Japan and the United States.

In Europe, focus was on France with reappointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu facing pressure to get a budget deal across the line.

And in a sign that global uncertainties remained strong, gold hit fresh record highs above US$4,000 an ounce, while Asia stocks fell sharply.

"The stabilisation in markets is encouraging," said Rory McPherson, chief investment officer at Wren Sterling in London.

"Given everything that is going on with the (US government) shutdown, and political turmoil in France and Japan, markets have been strong. A pullback would be healthy."

Beijing defended on Sunday its curbs on exports of rare earth elements and equipment as a response to US aggression, but stopped short of imposing new levies on US products.

Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius said that while he still expected an extension of the current tariff pause, recent developments suggested a wider range of outcomes was now possible.

JAPANESE LEADERSHIP NOW IN DOUBT

Many world leaders, including Trump, are due to meet in Egypt on Monday to discuss ceasefire plans for Gaza.

Japanese markets had their own problems with the ascension of new LDP leader Sanae Takaichi to prime minister now in doubt, contributing to a sharp rebound in the yen and a 5 per cent dive in Nikkei futures on Friday.

Japan's Nikkei was closed on Monday, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tumbled 1.5 per cent.

Chinese blue chips fell 0.5 per cent, though the rare earth and semiconductor sectors both firmed. Data pointed to some resilience in trade with exports rising 8.3 per cent, almost twice the forecast, and imports up strongly.

US stock futures pointed to a rebound when Wall Street reopens on Tuesday, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq stock futures up more than 1 per cent each.