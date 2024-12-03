ServiceTitan seeks up to $5.16 billion valuation in US IPO

Software startup ServiceTitan said on Tuesday it was seeking a valuation of as much as $5.16 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

The Glendale, California-based company said it plans to raise up to $502 million by offering 8.8 million shares priced between $52 and $57 each.

ServiceTitan will join a handful of venture capital-backed firms, including social media platform Reddit and cybersecurity software firm Rubrik, that have gone public this year.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Citigroup are leading a 14-firm underwriting syndicate.

ServiceTitan will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "TTAN."