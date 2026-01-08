Seven & i misses estimates with 9% fall in quarterly profit

TOKYO, Jan 8 : The Japanese operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, Seven & i Holdings, reported an 9.1 per cent fall in operating profit for the third quarter, it said on Thursday.
The company made a profit of 116.7 billion yen ($744.59 million) for the September-November period, which compares to 128.4 billion yen over the same period the previous year and sits well below a market estimate of 142 billion yen, based on the average of six analysts polled by LSEG.
Its domestic convenience store business moved to profit growth over the quarter but North American sales fell in October and November, hit by lower gasoline prices.
The firm maintained its annual operating profit forecast of 404 billion yen for the financial year ended February 2026 but raised its forecast for a separate measure - net profit - by 1.9 per cent to 270 billion yen.
Seven & i's net profit jumped over the quarter due to the decrease in special losses thanks to the completion of the group's major business restructuring over the past year to focus on its core convenience store business.
($1 = 156.7300 yen)