Shares of Seven & i fall after report to reject Couche-Tard bid
FILE PHOTO: Seven & i Holdings logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past a Couche-Tard convenience store in Montreal, Quebec, Canada January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo
04 Mar 2025 08:04AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2025 12:57PM)
TOKYO : Shares of Seven & i tumbled as much as 12 per cent on Tuesday, following a report the 7-Eleven owner plans to reject a $47 billion takeover offer from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard, although the Japanese company said it was still considering the offer. 

The shares were down 8 per cent at 2,023 yen in afternoon trade in Tokyo having earlier declined as much as 12 per cent, touching their lowest in a little more than six months.

The Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday that Seven & i planned to reject the takeover offer from Circle-K owner Couche-Tard and instead seek to enhance corporate value on its own.

However, in a statement, a Seven & i spokesperson said it "remains committed to exploring all opportunities to unlock value for shareholders and continues to assess a full range of strategic alternatives, including the proposal" from Couche-Tard.   

It said its special committee is "engaging constructively" with Couche-Tard.

Seven & i is finalising a plan for CEO Ryuichi Isaka to step down with his replacement almost certain to be director Stephen Dacus, Reuters has reported. 

Dacus heads a special committee to evaluate the takeover bid from Couche-Tard and a take-private deal from Seven & i's founding family that recently collapsed.

Source: Reuters/rl

