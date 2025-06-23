Shares dip, oil up as investors wrestle with Iran risks

SYDNEY: Major share indexes slipped in Asia on Monday (Jun 23) and oil prices briefly hit five-month highs as investors anxiously waited to see if Iran would retaliate against US attacks on its nuclear sites, with resulting risks to global activity and inflation.

Most of the market moves were restrained, with the dollar getting a modest safe-haven bid and no sign of a rush to bonds. Oil prices were up around 1.5 per cent, but well off their initial peaks.

Optimists were hoping Iran might back down now its nuclear ambitions had been curtailed, or even that regime change might bring a less hostile government to power there.

"Markets may be responding not to the escalation itself, but to the perception that it could reduce longer-term uncertainty," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo.

The Strait of Hormuz is only about 33km wide at its narrowest point and sees around a quarter of global oil trade and 20 per cent of liquefied natural gas supplies.

Analysts at JPMorgan, however, cautioned that past episodes of regime change in the region typically resulted in oil prices spiking by as much as 76 per cent and averaging a 30 per cent rise over time.

"Selective disruptions that scare off oil tankers make more sense than closing the Strait of Hormuz given Iran’s oil exports would be shut down too," said Vivek Dhar, a commodities analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"In a scenario where Iran selectively disrupts shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, we see Brent oil reaching at least US$100/bbl."

Goldman Sachs warned prices could temporarily touch US$110 a barrel should the critical waterway be closed for a month.

For now, Brent was up a relatively restrained 1.4 per cent at US$78.07 a barrel, while US crude rose 1.4 per cent to US$74.88. Elsewhere in commodity markets, gold edged up 0.3 per cent to US$3,357 an ounce.