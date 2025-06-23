Commentary: Iran has no good choices to respond to US strikes – only the best of bad options

SINGAPORE: In the end, it was the American president who appeared to be the most dead set against “stupid, endless wars” in the Middle East that sent the nation’s military back into the region in a purely offensive manner.

Although expectations were raised that the United States could act against Iran, the attacks early on Sunday (Jun 22) were a surprise – at least in terms of timing. Donald Trump gave Iran two weeks to come to a decision on whether it wanted to return to the negotiating table. Instead, he took all of two days to strike.

Whether the two-week window was a ruse, or whether the US leader had gained new intelligence about Iran’s unwillingness to negotiate – or even whether Mr Trump had already decided to attack when he set the deadline – will likely be unknown for some time, if ever.

Another big unknown is how successful the American attacks were in setting back Iran’s nuclear programme. Mr Trump claimed that Iran’s nuclear facilities had been “completely and totally obliterated”.