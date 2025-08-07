Shares in South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix tumble on US tariffs

SEOUL :Shares in South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix fell 3.1 per cent in early Thursday trade, after President Donald Trump said the U.S. will impose a tariff of about 100 per cent on chips.

SK Hynix supplies Nvidia with chips called high-bandwidth memory used in artificial intelligence chipsets.

Trump said on Wednesday the United States will impose a tariff of about 100 per cent on semiconductors imported from countries not producing in the U.S. or planning to do so. But it would not apply to companies that had made a commitment to manufacture in the U.S. or were in the process of doing so.

South Korea's trade envoy said on Thursday that SK Hynix and rival Samsung Electronics would not be subject to a 100 per cent U.S. tariff on chips.