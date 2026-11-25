LONDON, Nov 25 : Online fast-fashion retailer Shein warned on Wednesday that its European business may not recover until the second half of next year after new e-commerce import fees hit sales in its biggest market and dragged down group revenue.

Shein's third-quarter results are the first to show the impact of the European Union's €3 ($3.28) fee on e-commerce imports, which has eroded its competitive edge just as the newly listed company seeks to bolster confidence in its business model.

Quarterly revenue in Europe fell 27.6 per cent to $2.98 billion after Shein raised prices to offset the additional costs. Group revenue fell 6 per cent to $10.27 billion.

CEO Sky Xu said sales in Europe might not recover until the second half of 2027, when most deliveries would be made from European warehouses the company is investing in.

"We expect the EU to remain under pressure for the next few quarters," Xu said on a call with analysts.

Shein's business model has come under further pressure since the start of November, when the EU began imposing an additional €2 fee on e-commerce parcels.

MARKETING SPEND SLASHED

Facing a sharp slowdown in sales, Shein cut marketing spending by 41.5 per cent in the quarter, reducing online advertising to protect profitability. Operating income rose 17 per cent from a year earlier to $743 million.

Once one of the fastest-growing online retailers, Shein helped intensify price competition for established rivals such as H&M and Zara. But its rapid expansion has stalled since the US and Europe removed duty-free access for e-commerce imports.

"Consumers worldwide have become more cautious," the company said in a statement, adding that shoppers are placing more emphasis on value for money.

($1 = 0.9136 euros)