Shein's US operations under FTC scrutiny

July 28 : Shein's U.S. operations are under investigation by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the fast-fashion e-commerce platform disclosed in connection with its Hong Kong IPO.

The FTC probe relates to Shein's U.S. business operations, the company said in documents published by Hong Kong's stock exchange on Sunday.

"The outcome of the investigation, whether in settlement or otherwise, may require us to make significant monetary payments that could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations," the company said in the filing.

A spokesperson for the FTC declined to comment.