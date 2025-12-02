Shopify down for thousands of users on Cyber Monday

Dec 1 : Thousands of Shopify users encountered issues related to logging in on the online shopping platform, impacting customers and several small businesses on Cyber Monday.

The platform is investigating an issue that peaked around 11 AM, with users reporting problems, as reported by the outages tracking website Downdetector.

"We're aware of an issue with Admins impacting selected stores, and are working to resolve it," Shopify's support team said in an X post.

The outage coincides with Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day in the U.S., with strong Black Friday momentum and AI-powered shopping tools expected to drive sales.