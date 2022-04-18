Big jump in SIA Group's passenger traffic; capacity expected to reach 61% of pre-COVID levels by May

SINGAPORE: A total of 893,000 passengers flew on Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot last month, an almost nine-fold increase from a year ago as travel restrictions continue to ease.

SIA Group's latest operating results showed that its two airlines carried 790 per cent more passengers in March compared to a year ago. The 893,000 passengers last month is up from the 544,600 in February 2022.

“There was a significant increase in passenger demand at both Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot in March 2022, as travel restrictions eased in almost all key markets and the Singapore government increased the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) quota for daily arrivals,” said SIA Group on Monday (Apr 18).

SIA Group said passenger capacity last month reached 51 per cent of what it was before the pandemic, up seven percentage points from the month before.

With the easing of border controls, the group said it expects passenger capacity to increase further and reach around 61 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels by May 2022.

Singapore reopened its borders to all fully vaccinated travellers, removing all existing vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) and unilateral opening arrangements from Apr 1.

Under the new measures, all fully vaccinated travellers, as well as children aged 12 and below, were able to enter Singapore with just a pre-departure COVID-19 test.

“This long-awaited move opens up the entire SIA and Scoot network to eligible customers, offering them even more flexibility and options,” said SIA Group.