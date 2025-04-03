Logo
Siemens to acquire Dotmatics in $5.1 billion deal
Siemens to acquire Dotmatics in $5.1 billion deal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen at an office building in Zug, Switzerland December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

03 Apr 2025 02:36AM
Siemens AG said on Wednesday it will acquire U.S.-based Dotmatics for $5.1 billion from Insight Partners.

Source: Reuters
