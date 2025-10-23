Silicon Valley-backed Shield AI enters fighter jet race with new “wingman” drone

Silicon Valley-based defense technology firm Shield AI has launched a conceptual model of its large X-Bat drone, the company said on Wednesday, joining a growing field of companies vying to supply the U.S. military with mini fighter jet-style drones.

The company said the X-Bat, which looks like a shrunken B-2 Bomber, is currently conceptual and does not have any contracts signed. The company said the model, which will be sold for close to $30 million and designed to launch and land vertically with a jet engine, will be able to travel more than 2,000 nautical miles with a full payload.

“X-BAT’s ability to autonomously operate standalone or collaboratively allows it to project power,” said Armor Harris, senior vice president of aircraft at Shield AI.

Shield AI is the latest company to build so-called “loyal wingman” drones for the military, joining Anduril, General Atomics and Kratos. The X-Bat announcement comes as the Air Force and Navy have launched programs to acquire large drones that can fly autonomously alongside fighter jets, known as Collaborative Combat Aircraft, or CCA. Anduril and General Atomics have so far been selected to provide prototypes to the Air Force. Shield has been selected to provide its Hivemind autonomy software for the program.

The Navy announced this week it selected General Atomics to build a prototype for its CCA effort.

Shield AI said it would partner with other companies to develop the drone, which has been overseen by Harris, a former SpaceX engineer who joined the company in 2024. The company said it will complete its first tests in the first half of 2026, and be ready for production by 2028.

Shield AI currently sells a drone model called the V-Bat, which is used by the U.S. Coast Guard for surveillance and reconnaissance. The company has also touted the V-Bat’s deployments in Ukraine, stating that it has been used in more than 100 “sorties.” The company, which acquired the maker of the V-Bat in 2021, has yet to announce a major Pentagon contract for the model.

The company didn’t respond to a comment request.

Shield AI most recently announced a $240 million funding round in March, backed by investors including L3 Harris and Andreessen Horowitz. The X-Bat program will cost as much as $1 billion, according to Bloomberg, suggesting the company will need to raise even more capital.

In a LinkedIn post Wednesday, the company acknowledged that delivering on the X-Bat will be challenging. “YES, we know it is going to be hard AND there are going to be haters and detractors,” the company said. “Whenever you do something truly disruptive, the wolves come after you.”

(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )