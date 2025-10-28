Siltronic narrows profit margin outlook, Q3 in line

Siltronic on Tuesday narrowed its annual profit margin outlook alongside third-quarter results which were in line with market expectations despite a negative currency impact and deliveries shifting into the next quarter.

The German semiconductor materials supplier reported sales of 300.3 million euros ($350.2 million) for the period, down from 357.3 million euros a year earlier. That was broadly in line with analysts' average forecast of 300.7 million euros, according to a poll by LSEG.

The company now expects an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 22 per cent to 24 per cent for 2025. It previously forecast a range of 21 per cent to 25 per cent.

Shares in Siltronic, which have gained 28 per cent since the start of the year including today's session, were up 1.3 per cent in early trading, topping Germany's small-cap index.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"As expected, Q3 was impacted by significant delivery shifts into Q4 and negative FX effects, which temporarily weighed on sales and profitability," CEO Michael Heckmeier said in a statement.

Analysts at Jefferies said in a note that cost savings measures helping to offset some of the pressure on the bottom line from the volume shifts into the fourth-quarter.

"While no major recovery is yet in place, we anticipate volumes to start trending positively as the inventory drawdown continues," they said.

Siltronic and other materials and equipment suppliers such as Aixtron and Besi have been facing a slump in demand due to customers' slower than expected inventory reductions, even as AI chip demand only partially offset weakness in the sector for automotive, PC and memory chips.

Siltronic, whose customers include Infineon, Intel, Samsung and TSMC, confirmed its full-year guidance for sales and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT).

($1 = 0.8575 euros)