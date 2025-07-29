Siltronic posts Q2 revenue above expectations, cuts guidance

German semiconductor materials supplier Siltronic on Tuesday posted better-than-expected quarterly sales, but cut its annual sales guidance amid continued weakness in its semiconductor business and high customer inventories.

The company posted second-quarter revenue of 329.1 million euros ($379.9 million), down from 351.3 million euros a year earlier. That was ahead of analysts' average forecast of 322 million euros according to a poll by LSEG.

However, the group lowered its annual revenue expectations. It now expects sales to be in the mid-single-digit percentage range below the previous year, having previously guided towards sales being in the same region as the previous year.

Shares in Siltronic, which have fallen 4 per cent since the start of the year including today's session, were down 0.7 per cent in early trading.

In 2024, the company, which makes silicon wafers used in semiconductor chips, achieved revenue of 1.41 billion euros ($1.63 billion), which was 7 per cent below the previous year.

"The visible growth in end markets has so far not led to a normalization of inventory levels at chip manufacturers. As a result, there is still no noticeable recovery in demand at Siltronic," CEO Michael Heckmeier said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs and uncertainty over his trade policies have sent global markets into a tailspin and significantly dampened investors' economic optimism.

Analysts at Jefferies said in a note that the U.S. and European Union agreement still poses some questions on the potential impact on wafers.

Siltronic confirmed its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin target of between 21 per cent and 25 per cent for the year.

($1 = 0.8631 euros)