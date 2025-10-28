Siltronic posts Q3 core profit below expectations

German semiconductor materials supplier Siltronic reported a slightly lower-than-expected quarterly core profit on Tuesday, impacted by negative currency effects and deliveries shifting into the next quarter.

The company posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 65.7 million euros ($76.6 million) for the third-quarter, down from 89.4 million euros a year earlier, and below analysts' average forecast of 66.6 million euros, according to a poll by LSEG.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)