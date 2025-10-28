Logo
Logo

Business

Siltronic posts Q3 core profit below expectations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Siltronic posts Q3 core profit below expectations

Siltronic posts Q3 core profit below expectations

Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

28 Oct 2025 02:19PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

German semiconductor materials supplier Siltronic reported a slightly lower-than-expected quarterly core profit on Tuesday, impacted by negative currency effects and deliveries shifting into the next quarter.

The company posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 65.7 million euros ($76.6 million) for the third-quarter, down from 89.4 million euros a year earlier, and below analysts' average forecast of 66.6 million euros, according to a poll by LSEG.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement