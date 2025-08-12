Sinclair launches strategic review of broadcast unit, weighs spinoff of Ventures

Sinclair said on Monday its board has authorized a strategic review of the company's broadcast business and it is considering a separation of its Ventures portfolio, sending its shares up 15 per cent in extended trading.

The review comes as media companies are exploring options for their cable TV businesses, as audiences rapidly abandon linear TV in favor of streaming platforms.

Sinclair owns, operates and provides services to 178 television stations in 81 markets.

The Ventures portfolio is comprised of Sinclair's private equity and real-estate assets, a cable network that includes coverage of most of tennis' top tournaments called the Tennis Channel, as well as its ad tech unit, Digital Remedy.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We expect separating Ventures will crystallize significant value that the market has overlooked within our current structure, giving us even more flexibility to drive our broadcast strategy forward," CEO Chris Ripley said.

The Ventures business made nearly $11 million in minority investments during the second quarter.

The company cautioned that the strategic review may not result in any transaction or change.

For the quarter ended June 30, Sinclair's total revenues decreased 5 per cent to $784 million.