Singapore Airlines to ramp up flights to key markets from March-October 2024 to meet demand

SINGAPORE: More Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights will be added for key destinations from end-March to October next year to support strong demand - a move that will see flight frequencies to some cities reach or exceed pre-pandemic levels.

Such destinations include Tokyo, Shanghai, Beijing, Melbourne and Seattle, SIA said in a news release on Monday (Aug 7).

SIA will also deploy larger aircraft to increase capacity for some destinations.

From Mar 31, 2024, flights operating to and from Cairns in Australia will be on the 303-seater A350-900 medium-haul aircraft, instead of the current Boeing 737-8 narrowbody, which has 154 seats.

This is the first time in more than 20 years that a widebody aircraft is being deployed on this route, SIA said. The service will operate four times a week, instead of the current five.

SIA will also restore the use of its flagship Airbus A380 on the Frankfurt route, replacing the smaller A350-900 long-haul aircraft that currently operates the daily service.

“This marks the return of SIA’s Airbus A380 to continental Europe,” it said.

A fifth daily service between Singapore and Hong Kong will start from Oct 29, 2023, with a sixth to be added from Aug 1 next year, bringing frequencies back to

pre-pandemic levels.

The Singapore-Dubai route is among those that will see more flights than before the pandemic, with services set to increase from the current seven-times weekly to 11-times weekly from Mar 31, 2024.