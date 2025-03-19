Singapore competition watchdog says no guidance yet on Grab, GoTo merger plans

SINGAPORE: The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore said on Wednesday (Mar 19) it had not received notification from ride and delivery companies Grab or GoTo on a proposed merger.

The commission said that it is aware of media reports regarding a possible merger between the two companies and that the parties should seek legal advice on whether any proposed merger complies with competition laws in Singapore.

"CCCS is open to engaging with the parties via our merger notification and pre-notification discussion processes," it said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Singapore-headquartered Grab, which is backed by Uber, and its smaller Indonesian rival GoTo, have reportedly engaged in several rounds of talks over a potential merger.

GoTo reiterated on Wednesday that there was no agreement with any party about a potential transaction after Bloomberg News reported this week that Grab had begun due diligence to take over GoTo.

If combined, Grab and GoTo would hold a market share of almost 90 per cent in Singapore and more than 91 per cent in Indonesia in the ride-hailing sector, according to Euromonitor International.