Singapore's Temasek ups stake in Italian fashion group Ermenegildo Zegna to 10%

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Temasek has increased its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna Group to 10 per cent, the state investment firm said on Friday (Aug 1).



The investment underscores the company's commitment to support leading European companies and family businesses with strong track records and global potential, said Temasek.



It added that the Italian company successfully established itself in the high-end luxury segment and "presents significant long-term value creation opportunities across each brand".



"Leveraging our experience in the luxury sector and deep knowledge of the Asian market, we’re looking forward to partnering the group on its growth journey and global expansion," said Temasek.



Under the deal which was expected to close by Jul 30, Temasek will purchase 14.1 million Zegna treasury shares at US$8.95 each for US$126.4 million, the companies said in a statement.

Added to the 12.7 million shares it previously acquired on the open market, that brings Temasek's total stake to 10 per cent.

"We look forward to being a thoughtful, long-term partner to the Zegna family and management team, empowering them to execute on their growth strategy and supporting their vision to elevate their iconic brands and global footprint," said Nagi Hamiyeh, Temasek's head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



Mr Hamiyeh is expected to join Zegna's board as a non-executive director at the fashion house's next annual general meeting in June 2026, according to the statement.

"FERTILE GROUND"

Temasek is exploring investment opportunities in Europe, where volatility resulting from US President Donald Trump's global trade war has made some companies more attractive on valuation grounds.

One person familiar with the transaction told Reuters that Temasek saw "fertile ground" in Zegna, which is increasingly open to international investors.

Top-tier luxury consumers, those spending over €50,000 (US$57,660) annually, continue to spend despite global economic uncertainty.

Though less than 1 per cent of the market, they account for 23 per cent of industry value, according to a report from the Boston Consulting Group. Their spending has remained steady even as aspirational buyers pull back.

Proceeds from the transaction will be used to strengthen Zegna's balance sheet and support expansion into new markets, particularly in Asia, where Temasek's regional expertise is expected to play an important role, the statement read.

"With Temasek's partnership, we are even better positioned to help strengthen our organic expansion globally," Zegna Chairman and CEO Ermenegildo "Gildo" Zegna said.