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SK Hynix drops US IPO plan for Solidigm, newspaper reports
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SK Hynix drops US IPO plan for Solidigm, newspaper reports

SK Hynix drops US IPO plan for Solidigm, newspaper reports

FILE PHOTO: People wait in a line to experience the SK Hynix booth during the 28th Semiconductor Exhibition in Seoul, South Korea, October 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

23 Oct 2026 05:57AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2026 06:16AM)
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SEOUL, Oct 23 : South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix has decided not to pursue a US initial public offering of its subsidiary Solidigm, South Korean newspaper Korea Economic Daily reported on Friday, citing unnamed industry sources.

SK Hynix did not have an immediate response to a request for comment.

The news comes weeks after SK Hynix said it was reviewing various options to strengthen Solidigm's competitiveness, but that no decisions had been made.

Solidigm, based in Rancho Cordova, California, is the US-based NAND flash memory and solid-state drive subsidiary of South Korea's SK Hynix Inc.

Source: Reuters
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