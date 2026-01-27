SK Hynix plans to set up US unit for AI investment, media reports

(Corrects to say SK Hynix is considering, not planning, in paragraph 1)

SEOUL, Jan 27 : SK Hynix is considering establishing a unit focusing on artificial intelligence investment, the company said on Tuesday, after a media report that it will be set up in the United States.

SK Hynix, a South Korean chipmaker and major supplier of advanced AI chips to Nvidia, said in a regulatory filing that various measures were under consideration, including establishing a subsidiary for AI investment, after the report.

The Maeil Business newspaper reported earlier that SK Hynix will establish a U.S. subsidiary and it will be in charge of managing a total of 10 trillion won ($6.92 billion) worth of AI-related assets held overseas by affiliates of SK Group, including their stakes in U.S. nuclear energy firm TerraPower.

($1 = 1,444.4800 won)