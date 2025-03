ICHEON, South Korea :South Korea's SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, said on Thursday that some customers have brought forward orders in preparation for new U.S. tariffs.

Speaking at the company's annual shareholder meeting, SK Hynix’s Head of Global Sales and Marketing, Lee Sang-rak, said the “pull-in” effects, along with the reduction in customers’ inventory, led to favourable market conditions recently.

But he added it remains to be seen whether the trend will continue.