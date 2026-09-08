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Slovenia clears Tesla's FSD driver assistance ahead of EU vote
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Slovenia clears Tesla's FSD driver assistance ahead of EU vote

Slovenia clears Tesla's FSD driver assistance ahead of EU vote

A Tesla Model 3 is shown driving on the highway with FSD 14.2.2.3 self-driving supervised software in Irvine, California, U.S., January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake

08 Sep 2026 03:17PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2026 03:23PM)
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STOCKHOLM, Sept 8 : Slovenia has approved Tesla’s FSD driver-assistance system for use on its roads, the U.S. automaker said, becoming the sixth European country to do so ahead of a potential EU-wide vote.

• "FSD Supervised now approved in Slovenia. Rollout will begin soon," Tesla wrote in a post on X on Monday that was reposted by CEO Elon Musk.

• Slovenia's Energy and Infrastructure Minister Jernej Vrtovec also reposted the announcement with the words "Developing Slovenia".

• Regulators provisionally approved the use of the software on roads in the Netherlands in early April, making it the first country in the EU to allow FSD, which can control a car but requires drivers to pay attention.

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• Tesla said last week, when it publicly released a self-produced dataset from its European and North American testing, that an EU-wide approval vote could happen as soon as October 6.

• Besides the Netherlands and Slovenia, four other European countries have approved Tesla's driver-assistance system, while Finland and Greece have said they are considering approvals.

• France, which raised issues in July around potential approvals due to safety concerns, said last week it had begun testing two FSD-equipped cars following what its transport minister called a "constructive exchange" with Musk.

Source: Reuters
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