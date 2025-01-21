Logo
Business

Smithfield Foods targets up to $10.7 billion valuation in US IPO
FILE PHOTO: The Smithfield Foods pork plant is seen in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, U.S., April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

21 Jan 2025 07:46PM
Smithfield Foods is targeting a valuation of up to $10.73 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, the Farmland bacon maker said on Tuesday.

Hong Kong-based WH Group, the world's largest pork producer, is spinning off Smithfield and listing its shares in the United States.

Smithfield and WH Group are offering 17.4 million shares each priced between $23 and $27 each to raise up to $939.6 million.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters.

Smithfield will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SFD."

Source: Reuters

