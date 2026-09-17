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Snap targets enterprises with Salesforce, Nvidia AI tools for augmented-reality glasses
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Snap targets enterprises with Salesforce, Nvidia AI tools for augmented-reality glasses

Snap targets enterprises with Salesforce, Nvidia AI tools for augmented-reality glasses

FILE PHOTO: Snapchat logo is seen in this illustration taken July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

17 Sep 2026 07:45AM (Updated: 17 Sep 2026 07:52AM)
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Sept 16 : Snap on Wednesday announced partnerships with companies including Salesforce, Nvidia and Amazon Web Services to integrate workplace tools into its Specs augmented-reality glasses, courting enterprise demand to carve a foothold in the heavily contested market. 

Unveiled in June with a hefty price tag of $2,195, Specs is a major bet by the Evan Spiegel-led social media company in a category drawing increasing investments and consumer interest and dominated by Big Tech rival Meta.

Apple, however, has seen mixed results in making its Vision Pro headset a mainstream success, underlining the challenges facing the AI-powered gadgets segment. 

To drive sales in a tough market, Snap is positioning its AR glasses as a workplace device for businesses seeking hands-free computing solutions in environments traditionally disconnected from desktops, such as factory floors, retail outlets and field service operations.

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Snap said enterprise software maker Salesforce would add its AI agent platform Agentforce into Specs, allowing workers to access company data and automate tasks through the glasses.

Nvidia will power the AI, enabling Specs to interpret a worker's visual environment and retrieve relevant company data, while Amazon Web Services will offer its AI assistant, allowing employees to use voice commands for tasks such as checking product availability.

Snap did not disclose the financial terms of the partnerships, which include those with software company Trifork and augmented-reality software firm Hololight.

Specs' charging case, sold separately, will have cellular connectivity through its telecom partners, including Verizon in the U.S., Orange in France and BT Group's EE in the UK.

Snap, which also announced Specs Intelligence AI service on Wednesday, has previously said shipping for the glasses is expected to begin later this fall in the U.S., UK and France.

Starting in October, consumers can try Specs at the Westfield Century City shopping mall in Los Angeles, Snap said. 

Source: Reuters
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