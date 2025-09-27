Logo
SoftBank, Ark in talks to join Tether major funding round, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

27 Sep 2025 12:52AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2025 01:02AM)
SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are in early talks to invest in a funding round that could value stablecoin issuer Tether at as much as $500 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The two investors are among several high-profile backers in early talks to fund the world's largest stablecoin issuer in its biggest capital raise yet, the report said.

Tether has solidified its position as a dominant player in the stablecoin market, offering cryptocurrencies pegged to traditional currencies to minimize price volatility and enable seamless transactions between digital assets.

Ark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tether is seeking between $15 billion and $20 billion for about a 3 per cent stake through a private placement, Bloomberg News had reported on Tuesday.

The company recently unveiled plans to launch a U.S.-based stablecoin, called USAT, designed for U.S. residents.

Source: Reuters
