SoftBank, GE Vernova among firms interested in Japan's $550 billion US investment package
The logo of SoftBank is displayed at a company shop in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato

28 Oct 2025 05:06PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2025 05:09PM)
TOKYO :About 20 companies from Japan and the U.S. have expressed interest in projects that are part of Tokyo's planned $550-billion investment package, a factsheet issued by the two countries showed on Tuesday.

The companies include SoftBank Group, Westinghouse, GE Vernova and Hitachi, according to a list of projects that are worth up to around $400 billion.

Japan has said its $550 billion investment package, agreed upon under its tariff deal with Washington in September, would include equity, loans and loan guarantees from state-owned agencies.

Westinghouse is looking at building pressurized water reactors and small modular reactors in projects worth up to $100 billion, involving Japanese suppliers like Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Toshiba and IHI.

A consortium that includes GE Vernova and Hitachi is also considering building small modular reactors.

SoftBank is interested in a $25 billion project to develop large-scale power infrastructure.

Carrier could supply thermal cooling systems for power infrastructure and Panasonic could build energy storage systems.

Source: Reuters
