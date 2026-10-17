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SoftBank weighs $18 billion acquisition of Allied Universal, Bloomberg News reports
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SoftBank weighs $18 billion acquisition of Allied Universal, Bloomberg News reports

SoftBank weighs $18 billion acquisition of Allied Universal, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: File Photo: Softbank Group’s logo at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 1, 2026. REUTERS/Manami Yamada/File Photo/File Photo

17 Oct 2026 04:06AM (Updated: 17 Oct 2026 04:10AM)
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Oct 16 : SoftBank Group is considering an acquisition of Allied Universal in a deal that could value the US security services provider at about $18 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

• Allied Universal provides security staffing for businesses, venues and major events, and has a growing presence in the data center industry, supporting both development and operation of facilities

• The potential acquisition would complement SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son's increasing focus on AI, as he is exploring the use of AI-powered robots across industries, and looking to strengthen the infrastructure needed to support the technology, according to the report

• With Allied, SoftBank would look to eventually replace some staff with robots to handle security work, the report said, citing one of the people

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• The application of humanoid-like security workers will likely take more time, it reported citing another person

• Deliberations are preliminary and no final decisions have been made, including on the potential price, the report said

• SoftBank declined to comment on the report, while Allied Universal did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

• SoftBank is widely known for making large technology investments through its Vision Fund. It was an early investor in Alibaba, owns a majority stake in Arm, and was a major backer of the office-sharing startup WeWork

• In October, SoftBank completed the final phase of its planned $30 billion investment in OpenAI, deepening its commitment to the AI company

Source: Reuters
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