SoftBank's PayPay US listing review stalled by government shutdown, company president says

TOKYO :Japan's SoftBank Corp President Jun Miyakawa said on Wednesday that the U.S. government shutdown has halted regulatory review of its payments app operator PayPay's planned listing in the U.S.

Reuters reported last month investors expect the valuation of PayPay could exceed 3 trillion yen ($20 billion) in a U.S. initial public offering that could come as early December.

PayPay has played a role in encouraging Japanese consumers to move away from a long-standing preference for cash by offering rebates on payments through its mobile app.

It is the market leader in QR code payments and also offers services including banking and credit cards.

($1 = 150.7800 yen)