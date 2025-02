French software company Dassault Systemes on Tuesday forecast total revenue growth of between 6 per cent and 8 per cent for 2025, above the 5 per cent rise seen last year, citing their competitive positioning.

The group, which sells its software to automakers, plane makers and industrial companies, also expects diluted earnings per share of between 1.36 euros and 1.39 euros ($1.43) euros.

($1 = 0.9718 euros)