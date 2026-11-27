FRANKFURT, Nov 27 : German business software maker SAP , Germany's most valuable company, is preparing to cut a sizeable number of jobs, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

News about the potential job cuts comes as enterprise software makers, including SAP, grapple with the expansion of artificial intelligence. SAP's software runs accounting and payroll at many of the world's biggest firms.

The works council of SAP, which employs around 113,000 staff worldwide, has not yet been informed about the plans, one of the people said.

Bloomberg News reported late on Thursday that SAP is considering cutting at least 10,000 jobs in an AI-driven restructuring, citing people familiar with the matter.

CEO Christian Klein and Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam indicated at investor events in recent weeks that a reduction of the group's workforce was on the cards.

SAP, which has a market capitalisation of €238.5 billion ($261.9 billion), is seeking to integrate AI into its products under a strategic push by its CEO.

The firm, which trimmed its outlook in July as AI-focused deals weighed on its earnings, said in early 2024 that it would review 8,000 jobs, but cutbacks in slow-growing businesses have since been offset by new hires in more dynamic areas.

Recent moves have pointed to a more cost-conscious approach. An SAP executive told Reuters last month the company was replacing some expensive AI models powering its products with cheaper alternatives.

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