Logo
Logo

Business

Software stocks in Europe fall on concerns over AI pitfalls
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Software stocks in Europe fall on concerns over AI pitfalls

Software stocks in Europe fall on concerns over AI pitfalls

FILE PHOTO: A logo on the SAP exhibition space at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

12 Aug 2025 08:52PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN :Software stocks in Europe fell sharply on Tuesday, with heavyweight SAP sliding more than 6 per cent amid concerns over the risks that artificial intelligence could pose to this part of the technology sector.

SAP was briefly set for its biggest one-day drop since October 2020 and was last down 5.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Dassault Systemes, Sage and Nemetschek fell between 4 per cent and 10 per cent, making tech the worst-performing sector in Europe.

One trader said the selloff mirrored declines among U.S. peers such as Adobe, Salesforce, Intuit and Workday on Monday, following a MarketWatch article that looked into the potential impact of AI on software companies, in particular.

On Monday, Melius Research downgraded Adobe to sell.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement