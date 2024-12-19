Logo
Business

Sony to become top shareholder of media powerhouse Kadokawa
Business

Sony to become top shareholder of media powerhouse Kadokawa

Sony to become top shareholder of media powerhouse Kadokawa

FILE PHOTO: The Sony logo is seen on a building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

19 Dec 2024 04:55PM
TOKYO : Sony Group said on Thursday it will invest about 50 billion yen ($320 million) to acquire new shares of Kadokawa, raising its stake in the Japanese media powerhouse to around 10 per cent and becoming Kadokawa's top shareholder.

Through the capital alliance, Sony and Kadokawa, which have already worked together on various projects, plan to strengthen their collaboration, such as joint investments in the content field and joint discovery of new creators, they said.

The deal is likely to bolster Sony's entertainment portfolio, which spans games, movies, music and anime, with Kadokawa controlling FromSoftware, which has a track record of well-received games including "Elden Ring".

($1 = 156.9600 yen)

Source: Reuters

