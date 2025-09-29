Sony Financial shares rise 16% in first day of trading

TOKYO :Shares in Sony Financial gained 16 per cent on their first day of trading in Tokyo on Monday, after the business was spun off from entertainment and technology conglomerate Sony.

Sony distributed shares in its finance arm, which includes banking and insurance, to shareholders through dividends in kind as it focuses on entertainment.

Sony Financial has said it will buy back up to 100 billion yen ($671.1 million) of its shares.

It is the first partial spin-off in Japan taking advantage of a 2023 tax change and the first direct listing in more than two decades.

The shares rose as high as 210 yen after changing hands for the first time at 10:13 a.m. in Tokyo (0113 GMT), an hour and 13 minutes into the session, but lost momentum over the course of the day to end at 173.80 yen ($1.17), about a 16 per cent gain over the reference price of 150 yen.

In a direct listing, a company lists on the stock market without a traditional initial public offering (IPO).

The spin-off separates the balance sheets of the financial and non-financial businesses, helping investors understand their aims, Sony has said.

Compared with an IPO, the spin-off allows a large-scale separation in a relatively short time with low risk, according to the conglomerate.

Sony aims to expand its presence in entertainment from games to movies and music, and maintain its position as the leading manufacturer of image sensors.

($1 = 148.8000 yen)