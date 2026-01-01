SEOUL, ‌Jan 1 : South Korea's exports rose in December for a seventh consecutive month and wrapped 2025 at ‌a record as ‌exports have surpassed $700 billion for the first time, government data showed on Thursday.

Exports from ‍Asia's fourth-largest economy, a bellwether for global trade, rose 13.4 per cent in December ​to $69.58 billion, ‌trade data showed, beating a median 9.0 per cent ​increase tipped in a Reuters ⁠poll of ‌economists.

Imports also gained ​4.6 per cent in December from a year earlier ‍to $57.40 billion.

Exports gained 3.8 per cent ⁠during 2025 to $709.7 billion.

(Reporting ​by Cynthia ‌Kim; Editing ‍by ​Chris Reese)