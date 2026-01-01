South Korea Dec exports beat forecasts, wraps 2025 at a record

SEOUL, Jan 1 : South Korea's exports rose in December for a seventh consecutive month and wrapped 2025 at a record as exports have surpassed $700 billion for the first time, government data showed on Thursday.
Exports from Asia's fourth-largest economy, a bellwether for global trade, rose 13.4 per cent in December to $69.58 billion, trade data showed, beating a median 9.0 per cent increase tipped in a Reuters poll of economists.
Imports also gained 4.6 per cent in December from a year earlier to $57.40 billion.
Exports gained 3.8 per cent during 2025 to $709.7 billion.
