SEOUL : South Korea's factory output rose in February, government data showed on Monday, beating market expectations.

Industrial production rose 1.0 per cent in February from a month earlier on a seasonally adjusted basis, compared with a dip of 2.8 per cent in January and an increase of 0.8 per cent tipped in a Reuters poll.

On a year-on-year basis, output jumped 7.0 per cent, faster than a 2.0 per cent rise forecast by economists, after falling 4.7 per cent in the previous month.