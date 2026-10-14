South Korea finds hacking incidents at total of 16 financial firms

SEOUL, Oct 14 : South Korea has found hacking incidents at a total of 16 financial firms and around 100,000 cases of data leaks so far, the country's financial regulator said on Wednesday.

Financial authorities are conducting an in-depth investigation into hacking methods to determine whether AI was involved, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement.

The FSC said it would conduct security inspections at financial firms and prepare measures for early detection of hacking threats as well as joint response.