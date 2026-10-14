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South Korea finds hacking incidents at total of 16 financial firms
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South Korea finds hacking incidents at total of 16 financial firms

South Korea finds hacking incidents at total of 16 financial firms

FILE PHOTO: A man works with a laptop at the airport in Hanoi, Vietnam October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kham/ File Photo

14 Oct 2026 02:26PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2026 02:31PM)
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SEOUL, Oct 14 : South Korea has found hacking incidents at a total of 16 financial firms and around 100,000 cases of data leaks so far, the country's financial regulator said on Wednesday.

Financial authorities are conducting an in-depth investigation into hacking methods to determine whether AI was involved, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement.

The FSC said it would conduct security inspections at financial firms and prepare measures for early detection of hacking threats as well as joint response.

Source: Reuters
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