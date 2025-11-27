Logo
South Korea holds rates as expected
The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen in Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

27 Nov 2025 08:56AM
SEOUL :South Korea's central bank kept policy interest rates unchanged as widely expected on Thursday as a tumbling won reduced the scope for further easing and policymakers waited to see how the government's steps to cool Seoul's property market play out.

The Bank of Korea's seven-member monetary policy board voted to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50 per cent, an outcome expected by 32 of 36 economists polled by Reuters.

Governor Rhee Chang-yong will hold a press conference at 0210 GMT, which will be livestreamed via YouTube.

Source: Reuters
