South Korea June current account at biggest surplus on record

SEOUL :South Korea posted a record-high current account surplus in June on strong demand for technology exports, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The country's current account stood at a surplus of $14.27 billion, up from $10.14 billion in May. It was the biggest monthly surplus in the data series dating back to January 1980.

The balance of goods logged a surplus of $13.16 billion, up from the previous month's $10.66 billion and the biggest since September 2017, on robust exports of semiconductors and computer devices, according to the Bank of Korea.