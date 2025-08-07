Logo
South Korea June current account at biggest surplus on record
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen in Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

07 Aug 2025 07:02AM
SEOUL :South Korea posted a record-high current account surplus in June on strong demand for technology exports, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The country's current account stood at a surplus of $14.27 billion, up from $10.14 billion in May. It was the biggest monthly surplus in the data series dating back to January 1980.

The balance of goods logged a surplus of $13.16 billion, up from the previous month's $10.66 billion and the biggest since September 2017, on robust exports of semiconductors and computer devices, according to the Bank of Korea.

Source: Reuters
