South Korea November factory output weaker than expected

SEOUL, Dec 30 : South Korea's factory output was weaker than expected in November, data showed on Tuesday.
The industrial output index rose 0.6 per cent from a month earlier on a seasonally adjusted basis, after falling 4.2 per cent in the previous month. That compared with a rise of 2.2 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.
From a year earlier, the index fell 1.4 per cent, compared with a drop of 8.2 per cent in the prior month and a gain of 3.0 per cent expected by economists.
