South Korea September inflation +2.1% y/y, slightly above forecast
People walk at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, August 5, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

02 Oct 2025 07:17AM (Updated: 02 Oct 2025 07:20AM)
SEOUL :South Korea's consumer prices rose in September at a slightly faster pace than market expectations, after a one-off drag in August, government data showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 2.1 per cent in September from a year earlier, after rising by a nine-month low of 1.7 per cent in August. That compared with a 2.0 per cent rise forecast in a Reuters poll.

The index rose 0.5 per cent on a monthly basis, also slightly faster than a 0.4 per cent rise expected by economists. In the previous month, it fell 0.1 per cent on a one-month price discount offered by a major mobile carrier.

Source: Reuters
