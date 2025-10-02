South Korea September inflation +2.1% y/y, slightly above forecast

SEOUL :South Korea's consumer prices rose in September at a slightly faster pace than market expectations, after a one-off drag in August, government data showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 2.1 per cent in September from a year earlier, after rising by a nine-month low of 1.7 per cent in August. That compared with a 2.0 per cent rise forecast in a Reuters poll.

The index rose 0.5 per cent on a monthly basis, also slightly faster than a 0.4 per cent rise expected by economists. In the previous month, it fell 0.1 per cent on a one-month price discount offered by a major mobile carrier.